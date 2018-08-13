Kenya: Court Told Nakuru Lecturer Could Have Been Raped, Killed

The Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology lecturer Irene Jepchumba, believed to have been murdered, could have been raped before she was killed, a Nakuru court has been told.

State Counsel Amos Chigiti told the court that police are investigating the possibility of rape, which they suspect could have been committed before Ms Jepchumba was murdered.

Speaking before Justice Joel Ngugi, Mr Chigiti said the orders to extract samples from the suspect, Mr Godfrey Kangogo, for DNA tests sought by the police, are very important in establishing the motive behind the murder.

DNA TESTS

"I request the court to allow the application [so as] to be able to confirm the allegations of rape against the accused person. The police need to match the samples of the DNA to confirm the sexual offence claims which can be prosecuted in another court," said Mr Chigiti.

In the application, the investigating officer, John Gitau, seeks to obtain blood, saliva, pubic hair and finger nails from Mr Kangogo for tests to confirm whether there was physical contact Ms Jepchumba.

This was after the post-mortem report conducted on the body indicated that she had been strangled to death.

She died on July 6 and her body was recovered from Molo River in Rongai Sub-County.

FEEL OVER CLIFF

The suspect had earlier claimed that she slipped and fell down the cliff at the Choka falls along the river.

The family claimed she was half naked when her body was pulled out of the river, raising speculations of rape.

Mr David Mong'eri, the lawyer representing the accused, objected the application for DNA tests, saying that if the orders sought are granted, they will infringe on the rights of his client which are protected in the Constitution.

According to Mr Mongeri, the DNA test will add no value to the evidence since the suspect and Ms Jepchumba were in a love affair.

"These people were friends and might have been involved in anything lovers can do. Giving his samples will be incriminating himself," said Mr Mongeri.

He further argued that police should prefer charges of rape in another court if they are suspecting it happened.

The court will make a ruling on the application on September 24.