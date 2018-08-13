Kenya: Raila Meeting With Joho, Kingi Raises New Storm At Coast

The meeting between Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) has divided Coast politicians.

Whereas some termed it normal, and that Mr Odinga has the right to conduct the meeting as a leader of the ODM party, others said it will not stop them from agitating for the formation of a new political outfit in the region that will field a presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

Mr Owen Baya (Kilifi North), who recently invited Deputy President William Ruto for a fundraiser in Kilifi town, said the bottom line of their political engagement with other leaders is about the development of the Coast region.

"Whatever programmes that Mr Odinga brings or he meets Joho and Kingi, and does not champion the issues of the Coast, then we will forge ahead," he said.

DWINDLING TOURISM FORTUNES

The legislator, who is a close ally of Governor Kingi, said the burning issues like the dwindling tourism fortunes, revival of the agricultural sector and creation of jobs for the youths needs to be addressed.

"It is sad that for the last 25 years, our voting pattern has not helped the people to archive that. Therefore, any initiative that comes and if they don't address those issues, then they don't matter to the people of Coast who have now decided that what matters is their welfare and that is what we must pursue," he said.

He noted that Coast leaders must get a vehicle that will enable them get power and be able to negotiate on the welfare of the people.

Mr Baya said if DP Ruto gets the nod for presidency with coastal support, then his deputy must come from the Coast.

"Any attempt to have a Coast leader as Deputy President in this country is welcome. Being the DP in this country is a good position to negotiate for resources and power for your people. So any attempt to have one from the number two position will help the people achieve part of their grievances," he said.

FORM NEXY GOVERNMENT

Mr Michael King i (Magarini) said that their focus at the moment is forming the next government after 2022 polls.

"Whether the meeting happened or not, as Kilifi leaders, we had already talked with Governor Kingi that our aim is to form the 2022 government," said the Magarini legislator.

He noted forming the party will be realised first by consolidating unity in the region, which has been dogged by differences since 2013.

"What we are advocating for at the moment is speaking with one voice. And that does not mean that we must be in ODM or any other political party. First, we are looking at our unity. If Raila will want to relinquish ODM for us to control, it will be okay, but forming our party is the only option. We don't want to be guests in the 2022 government. That is the vision shared by all Coast leaders," he said.

NEW POLITICAL PARTY

Mr Teddy Mwambire (Ganze) said the region needs an assurance that ODM will give them the position they want in the next government.

"We have no problem because ODM is still our party. What we need is just an assurance of getting the position. We have never been chased in ODM, we have never left the ODM and there is nobody who has said that we harbour such an intention," he said.

Mr Mwambire, a close Raila ally, said even if the Coast forms a new political party, it will have a collaboration with ODM.

"We know how we have been working with the ODM and even the current political network we have are meant for ODM and not any other party. So whatever we are doing, whatever we want, that is one way of getting a good position in the 2022 government," he said.

Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo said they have already settled on Mr Ruto as the presidential candidate.

SUPPORT DP RUTO

The MP, who was elected on a Wiper Party ticket, said they would discuss later on how they will push their support for the DP.

"We will decide the kind of support behind the DP, whether it will be through a coalition government, or direct endorsement," he said.

But Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga said the declaration by some legislators they will support DP Ruto is splitting the region.

"The agitation for the formation of a political party has been watered down because there are other leaders who have already declared their support for Mr Ruto.

Mr Chonga said the future of the region is to form a political party and then bargain with other leaders to form the next government.

"We must keep our house in order. Then when the time comes, be it Raila or any other leader, we shall then sit down and negotiate, but with a political party on the table," he said.