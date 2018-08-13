Kenya: I'm Ready to Lose Friends, but I Will Not Relent in the Fight Against Corruption - Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he is not considering going slow in his fight against corruption, even if it comes at the cost of losing friends.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Faith Evangelistic Ministry church in Karen, Nairobi, the President said despite losing many friends over the ongoing demolition of structures built on wetlands, the exercise will go on.

"Over the last few weeks I have lost so many friends. I have received many calls being asked 'how can you sit and just watch all this destruction going on. You must stop it.' But I said, 'it is difficult to stop, not because we love to destroy but because we must fight impunity'", said President Kenyatta.

He warned those involved in corruption that neither money nor political connections will save them from course of the law.

FIGHT IMPUNITY

"If we fail to fight impunity we will not achieve our dreams. A time has come for us to fight impunity, a time has come for every Kenyan to realise no matter how powerful you think you or how much money you have. That will not save you," he said.

"Let us lose our friends and do what is right in the eyes of God. We shall gain other friends as we move forward. Let us create a society that respects and treasures hard work and integrity, a nation with a conscience," he added.

A number of property put on riparian land in Nairobi have been brought down this week as the National Environment Management Authority's (Nema) quest to reclaim illegally occupied wetlands in the city.

The national environment watchdog has so far demolished structures on riparian land in Nairobi's Kileleshwa area, Langata Road and Westlands.

Police have since established a special desk at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters where the owners of affected buildings in the demolitions are required to present any approval documents granted to them by authorities.