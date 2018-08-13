Kenya: Here's Wilbroda's Hilarious Letter to Miguna Miguna

Popular comedian and radio show host Jacquey Nyaminde has penned a hilarious letter to exiled politician Miguna Miguna.

Nyaminde, who is best known by her stage name Wilbroda, read out this missive during the talk show she co-hosts at Milele FM, her new workstation.

The letter highlights the current state of affairs in Kenya since Miguna was twice kicked out of the country by the government early this year.

The hilarious message in the letter seems to have excited even the normally combative Miguna on Twitter.

Hahaha. Greetings to @wilbrodanyamin, @JalangoMwenyewe and Alex. I will be back and the despots will fall. Viva!

-- Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) August 10, 2018

Here is the translated version of the letter:

Dear Miguna (times two),

I Miss You so much. How is Canada?

(Since you left), (Barack) Obama has visited Kenya, Ugandan socialite Zari has visited Kenya, even American artist Rick Ross has visited. Now we are waiting for (American rapper) Nicki Minaj.

In the meantime, (singer) Wahu got saved, Amani too got saved.

(Former citizen TV anchor) Kanze Dane now works at State House.

(Socialite) Vera Sidika and Otile are the hottest couple.

(Comedian) Eric Omondi is still a nuisance especially on social media.

(Singer) Willy Paul has released a new song. He ditched gospel music and now does secular music which he feels will get him enough fame.

The handshake (between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga) has forced some people to refuse the lifestyle audit. We have been eating samosas prepared using cat meat.

Some of us are still looking for that mercury in sugar.

But there is no problem with the SGR (Standard Guage Railway).

Lillian Muli has given birth and the baby is named Viusasa. Nowadays we only listen to Milele FM.

(TV anchors) Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla are reading news as husband and wife.

(IEBC bosses) Chiloba and Chebukati have become sworn enemies since you left.

Nowadays we are treated by wazungu from Cuba.

But Miguna when are you coming back?

The political scene has calmed down since the handshake and we don't have any opposition.

Have you heard of the Mau evictions?

By the way (radio presenters Jalang'o and Jeff Koinange divorced.

When you come back, please come with your original passports.