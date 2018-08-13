Kenya: The Slum Derby - Which Side of the River Will Rejoice?

Mathare United are eyeing their first ever competitive win against Kariobangi Sharks in the 'Slum derby' in the potentially explosive SportPesa Premier League clash at the Kasarani Stadium Sunday afternoon. But even the Francis Kimanzi-led Mathare know this will not be easy.

Understandably, the importance of this fixture is overshadowed by the 'Mashemeji derby' which involves the country's most popular football clubs - AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia.

But then, the Slum derby is equally significant not only in the history of Kenyan football, but also in several other aspects.

Both teams were formed in the middle and lower class Eastlands area and still retain their bases and fanatic base.

Through the many youth games and tournaments organised by the Mathare Youth Sports Association in the 90s, Mathare United was formed that decade and placed under the tutelage of the ever smiling veteran football administrator Bob Munro.

In 1998, Mathare, then a second division team, beat all odds to win the domestic cup (then referred to as the President's Cup).

This is the second most important trophy in club football, and the achievement led the team to compete in continental assignments the following year.

A year later, Mathare was promoted to the Kenyan Premier League and have remained in the top flight ever since.

Similarly, at the start of this century, a group of ambitious young men got tired of organising close-season football tournaments in Eastlands and instead opted to establish an amateur football team which they named Kariobangi Sharks.

The young men were led by one Nick Mwendwa who was then in his mid-twenties.

He would go on to become Football Kenya Federation president.

Fast forward to December 2016, 10-man Sharks - obviously seen by some as a breakaway movement from Mathare - beat Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal to gain promotion to the top flight in what is considered the most successful feat by the side, yet.

By the start of the 2017 Kenyan Premier League season, Sharks raided Mathare and signed goalkeeper Robert Mboya among a host other stars.

This was a statement of intent from Sharks, who are considered the younger brother here, and coming five years after Mathare poached coach Stanley Okumbi from Sharks.

In May last year, Sharks beat Mathare 2-1 in the first ever top flight Slum derby.

Managed by William Muluhya, Sharks then made it two-wins out of two later in September with a convincing 3-0 thrashing over a team managed by his former boss Francis Kimanzi.

At the start of this season, Mathare re-signed Mboya, but Sharks responded by luring speedy winger Harrison Mwendwa from the opposite camp.

Meanwhile, the first leg match in the league pitting these two teams this season ended 1-1 at the Camp Toyoyo. So who will walk home with the bragging rights this time round?

(The story was written by Ronny Ayumba)