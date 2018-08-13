Kenya: Beware of 'Slay Queens', School Heads Warned

Heads of primary schools have been warned against engaging the services of 'slay queens', who have pitched camp in Mombasa as their conference starts.

The more than 10,000 school heads are converging at Sheikh Zayed Children Welfare Centre in Mombasa for their annual Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association.

The Kisauni security committee led by deputy county commissioner Kipchumba Rutto raised the red flag following a surge in twilight girls planning to rob the teachers.

The committee has put security measures in place to curb incidents of theft, which are frequent among primary and secondary schools head teachers during their annual delegates conferences in Mombasa.

The measures taken include deployment of uniformed and civilian dressed police officers in hotspot areas, head teachers to walk in groups and avoid booking hotels in dingy places or visiting slums.

During the recent Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha), four teachers were robbed in hotels they had booked within Mombasa town centre and the Nyali suburb.