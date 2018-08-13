13 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda: Socialite Zari Hassan Defends Diamond's Love Child

Photo: Diamond Platnumz/Instagram
Diamond Platnumz with son.
By Thomas Matiko

Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan has leaped to the defense of model Hamisa Mobetto's son, Dylan.

The boy was the product of Hamisa's love affair singer Diamond Platnumz while the latter was in a relationship with Zari. The affair led to Zari's break up with Diamond.

For months now, Zari has been on war of words with Hamisa on social media. This led to their fans forming camps of Team Zari and Team Hamisa.

However, in a rare kind of gesture, Zari said she does not have any problem with Hamisa's son because he is an innocent victim in the dispute.

Zari said: "The boy has nothing to do with what happened. So I would really ask everyone to put their differences aside and leave the child alone."

The mother of five made the remarks in an interview with Ugandan TV UBS when she flew home to be the chief judge of a beauty pageant

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

