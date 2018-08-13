South Africa: Joburg Man Accused of Killing Car Guard Over Two Missing Bags

A man is set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly killing a car guard after he noticed items were missing from his vehicle, police said.

The man, 25, had parked his Silver Toyota Yaris on the corner of Rissik and Pritchard Streets on Tuesday evening to buy food at McDonalds, Johannesburg Central police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele, said on Sunday.

When he returned to the vehicle, he realised two bags were missing.

The bags contained his ID book, Matric certificate and toiletries.

Mbele said the man apparently then questioned the 26-year-old car guard about his bags and they got into a fight.

He allegedly assaulted the guard with his fists before driving off.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the guard dead.

Mbele said the man handed himself over to the police on Friday after they visited his home in Alexandra.

"We are appealing to the community to refrain from taking law into their own hands if crime is committed. Report the incident to the police," he said.

Source: News24