Uganda: Bishop Threatens to Close Church Over Split Demands

The bishop of Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Dr Sheldon Mwesigwa, has said Christians cannot force him to relinquish the Itojo Archdeaconry to be part of South Ankole Diocese.

Speaking during a service he presided over at St Augustine Archdeaconry church of Uganda, Itojo during his first visit to the archdeaconry since Christians openly protested his failure to relinquish part of the Itojo archdeaconry, Bishop Mwesigwa said the secession can't be forced since they have to follow the right procedure if they want to split from the diocese.

"Keep in church and make sure all the procedures are followed, make your demands known through church meetings, not outside the church. Anywhere you will go, even when you go to the top most, using force will never get you anything," Bishop Mwesigwa warned.

He said he had forgiven Christians who have been against him. He, however, added that he has the powers to close the church if they remain adamant and fail to abide by the leadership.

"I want to thank you for being saved and born again. I want to tell you that in our hearts we have forgiven you and we have no problem with you. Whatever went wrong we seek to be forgiven too," he said, adding that, "There is no one who has authority over church property, including land. No Christian can come and say I want to use this land because it's ours. We have authority. If it goes to extremes we can even close the church. The Locus of power is vested in the registered trustees of the Church of Uganda, not the Christians," he said.

His comments come after a section of Christians including the head of Laity Mr Myres Tumusiime Katahwa had attempted to block his visit to the archdeaconry.

They, however, later withdrew but did not attend the Sunday church service mainly attended by students from the nearby primary schools (Itojo Boys Primary school, Blue hope primary school, Itojo progressive primary school and Itojo parents' primary school) who comprised more than 60 percent of the congregation.

There were no welcome songs from several church groups as it's the norm for visiting bishops and the gifts were handed over by the treasurer of the Itojo parish who was the only key member of the parish committee present in the church service.

In July, Christians at Ruhanga Parish Church of Uganda rejected a priest sent to them by the Ankole Diocese opting to have a lay leader as head of the parish. Bishop Mwesigwa said this was only self-denial as they are denying themselves services since the diocese had even aided them sending them a priest.

The unfolding events broke loose during the 2017 Christmas day cerebrations when Christians protested in the four parishes (Ruhanga, Itojo, Buhanama and Nyongozi) comprised in Itojo archdeaconry.

They demanded that Bishop Mwesigwa hands them over to South Ankole Diocese in Ntungamo District, where they politically belong.

Itojo Archdeaconry that takes the boundaries of Itojo Sub-county of Ntungamo District remain in Ankole Diocese located in Ruharo, Mbarara District despite other parts of Ntungamo District being in South Ankole Diocese.

Bishop Mwesigwa asked Christians to remain calm and avoid spinning, rumors and other issues at hand but rather seek God to guide them in the process.

At least 100 pupils and other 15 Christians were confirmed during the service. The Itojo Sub-county chairperson Mr Ben Kwesigabo was the only politician from the sub county recognized during the service.