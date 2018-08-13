South Africa: Kreuziger a Key Signing for Team Dimension Data

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka has announced that Roman Kreuziger has agreed a two-year contract from January 1, 2019.

The hugely impressive Czech rider, now 32-years-old, not only brings a wealth of experience to our team, highlighted by his stellar palmarès, but also a deep understanding that we ride for a greater purpose, the Qhubeka charity.

"Joining Team Dimension Data provides a new motivation for me, a fresh start in some ways. Wherever I've ridden it's been with success and this challenge is absolutely no different," said Kreuziger.

"I've had a really good year so far but I still have my big goal for the year to come; the World Championships in Innsbruck.

"I believe though that I'm now entering into the prime of my career and want to achieve great things with Team Dimension Data, so I can't wait to get started with my new team-mates."

In 2018 Kreuziger's results in the Ardennes Classics in particular stood out as he finished second at the Amstel Gold Race, was fourth at La Flèche Wallonne and also captured eighth place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

He also rode the Giro d'Italia, in support of Simon Yates, and came away with sixth place on Stage 4.

Kreuziger joined Mitchelton-Scott (then Orica) in 2017 from Tinkoff, winning the 'world's toughest one-day race', the PRO Ötztaler 5500, and riding the Tour de France, where he finished fifth on Stage 8.

"I've had a great time and some wonderful experiences at Mitchelton-Scott and look forward to a really successful rest of 2018 with the team. I'd like to wish everybody there all the very best for the future."

"Finally, I love the Qhubeka charity and what it stands for as it resonates deeply with me; and as a token I'd like to immediately fund one bike. I realise this is a small gesture now but I look forward to helping the team in their collective goal to keep raising funds for the distribution of bikes by Qhubeka, so I'm delighted to be a part of it."

For team principal Douglas Ryder, Kreuziger's signing is a key move as Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka looks to step up another level from 2019.

"Roman signing for us is a big deal. To have a rider of his quality join our team is a real statement of intent and we're thrilled to have him.

"Throughout his career he's produced impressive results and he's determined to continue that with our team. 2018 has seen him ride really well and we wish him the best for the rest of the year in advance of him linking up with us.

"His obvious passion for the Qhubeka charity, already funding a bike, speaks to what makes our team so special and considering he has his own Academy too, he clearly understands how important giving back is."

"Importantly, Roman's signing, in addition to other riders who have joined and others who will still be announced, sets out our stall for the coming two years and the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves. He will play a key role in that and we look forward to him taking on that responsibility."

Career highlights:

5 x placed in the top-10 at Grand Tours

Tour de Suisse winner- 2009

Tour de Romandie winner - 2008

Amstel Gold Race winner - 2013

Junior World Champion - 2004

Czech Champion - 2016

2018: 3 x top-10 at the Ardennes Classics

2018: Roman Kreuziger Cycling Academy established (riders have already won 14 national titles)

