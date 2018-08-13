analysis

Deputy President David Mabuza has filed a defamation case against an ANC member, Bishop Hangwi Maumela, who accused him of murder and installing his "girlfriend" as his successor as Mpumalanga premier. Mabuza, under pressure after the New York Times published an investigation last weekend, believes allegations against him have never been tested.

Deputy President David Mabuza on Saturday laid a criminal charge of defamation at Mpumalanga's Embalenhle police station against an ANC opponent who last week was reported to have called him a murderer and said his successor as provincial premier, Refilwe Mtshweni, was his girlfriend, allowing Mabuza to rule by proxy.

On Sunday evening both the police and Mabuza's spokesperson, Thami Ngwenya, confirmed that a charge had been lodged against Bishop Hangwi Maumela. Ngwena said Mabuza was laying the charges in "his personal capacity".

SAPS Mpumalanga spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed the charges had been lodged, but he would confirm by whom.

Maumela, who leads the Faith Harvest Bible Church, recently repeated long-standing allegations that Mabuza has murdered political opponents and he claimed Mtshweni was appointed Mpumalanga premier because she was Mabuza's girlfriend.

Mabuza's spokesperson...