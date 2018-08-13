Angola: Speaker of National Assembly Travels to Namibia

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly (AN), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, left Sunday Luanda for the city of Windhoek (Namibia), where he will participate in the 38th Summit of Heads of State of SADC, as leader of the Community Parliamentary Forum.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Fernando Dias dos Santos, who did not make any statements to the press, received farewell greetings from AN's first vice-president, Joana Lina, and several parliamentarians. The summit, which will take place this week with the theme "Promoting infrastructure development and the potential of youth for sustainable development", will decide, among other things, on the transformation of the SADC Parliamentary Forum into the Regional Parliament. It will be up to the current Chair of the Parliamentary Forum, in the presence of the Heads of States, to present the arguments and the reasons why the Southern Africa Region definitely has a legislative body representing all citizens who are members of the community. The countries that makes part of SADC are Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, DRC, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe are part of SAD.