13 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Three Reasons Why South Africa Should Pass Its Climate Change Bill

analysis By Saliem Fakir and Prabhat Upadhyaya

A Draft Climate Change Bill is being consulted through the length and breadth of South Africa before going to Parliament. Here is why it is essential for this bill to become law in the near future.

South Africa has a solid climate change policy - the National Climate Change Response White Paper adopted in 2011 - but it is a truism that setting up a policy in this country is no guarantee of its implementation.

Since then, there have been many factors retarding timeous, extensive and effective implementation of the White Paper.

One is the ongoing pushback by vested interests that are responsible for the bulk of South Africa's greenhouse gas emissions. Second is the limited institutional capacity available with the state to implement the White Paper. Third is the difficulty in co-ordinating policy interventions across both horizontal and vertical dimensions of governance.

In addition to such retarding factors, there is always the risk...

