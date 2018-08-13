South Africa: Oh-So-Close for SA's Klaasen At Toronto Masters

There was heartbreak for South Africa's Raven Klaasen when he and New Zealand doubles partner Michael Venus lost in the Toronto Masters final on Sunday.

Klaasen and Venus went down 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-10 to the second seeded pairing of Henri Kontinen (Finland) and John Peers (Australia), with the title decided on a match tie-break.

Klaasen was looking to win his third Masters 1000 crown, having won the Shanghai title in 2015 with Brazil's Marcelo Melo and the Indian Wells title in 2017 with America's Rajeev Ram.

Klaasen and Venus also made headlines last month when they made the Wimbledon final, before losing to the American duo of Mike Bryan and Jack Sock.

The SA-Kiwi duo got their revenge in Toronto when they beat Bryan and Sock 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, South Africa's other participant in Toronto, Kevin Anderson , lost to Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles semi-finals on Saturday.

Anderson also played in the doubles event alongside Serbia's Novak Djokovic .

Anderson and Djokovic, who contested this year's Wimbledon men's singles final, reached the quarter-finals in Toronto before going down 7-5, 7-5 to Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Austria's Alexander Peya.

Source: Sport24