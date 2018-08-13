13 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Oh-So-Close for SA's Klaasen At Toronto Masters

Tagged:

Related Topics

There was heartbreak for South Africa's Raven Klaasen when he and New Zealand doubles partner Michael Venus lost in the Toronto Masters final on Sunday.

Klaasen and Venus went down 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-10 to the second seeded pairing of Henri Kontinen (Finland) and John Peers (Australia), with the title decided on a match tie-break.

Klaasen was looking to win his third Masters 1000 crown, having won the Shanghai title in 2015 with Brazil's Marcelo Melo and the Indian Wells title in 2017 with America's Rajeev Ram.

Klaasen and Venus also made headlines last month when they made the Wimbledon final, before losing to the American duo of Mike Bryan and Jack Sock.

The SA-Kiwi duo got their revenge in Toronto when they beat Bryan and Sock 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, South Africa's other participant in Toronto, Kevin Anderson , lost to Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles semi-finals on Saturday.

Anderson also played in the doubles event alongside Serbia's Novak Djokovic .

Anderson and Djokovic, who contested this year's Wimbledon men's singles final, reached the quarter-finals in Toronto before going down 7-5, 7-5 to Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Austria's Alexander Peya.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Constitutional Court Finds Prosecuting Chief's Appointment to be Invalid

The Constitutional Court found on Monday that the appointment of National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams was… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.