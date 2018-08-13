The opposition MDC Alliance has urged supporters to desist from commenting on the conduct of judges and or speculating about their character as the opposition awaits a determination of its court application against the July 30 election results.

The appeal was made by Jameson Timba who is alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's chief election agent.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, Timba urged party officials "to communicate the strength" of the court application filed on Friday.

"You are kindly requested to desist from commenting on the conduct of judges and or speculating about the conduct or character of a judge or how that judge is perceived by anyone or forwarding messages concerning the same.

"Our duty is to communicate to our supporters about the strength of our case as filed. Such conduct will be used against us and will alienate us from the judiciary," read the statement.

Chamisa's lawyers have challenged the results of the presidential ballot which he lost to incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF.

According to Advocate Thabani Mpofu: "the Constitutional Court should declare Chamisa as the winner or nullify the result and order a re-election."