Ethiopia: CCFC Affirms Commitment to Expand Dev't Interventions

Christian Children's Fund of Canada(CCFC) affirmed its commitment to expand its intervention in child protection aligning support to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a Press Release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, Patrick Canagas ingham CEO of CCFC said that over the past three decades, the organization has engaged in extensive development activities enjoying strong collaboration with various government offices in Ethiopia.

CCFC Ethiopia will continue to strengthen its operation in Ethiopia with child focused programmes that impact on the well-being of children, increase influence on policies and practices, through boosting its budget way of doing business, he added.

The CEO further said that the organization has been and is working with and through the government structures to encourage children to become more skilled, confident and knowledgeable citizens as well as intensifying efforts to promote gender equality through inclusive and equal opportunity for all. This includes allocating more resources to end child marriage, improve maternal health and to work more on removing barriers to educate girls, it was said.