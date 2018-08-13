The Anti-Corruption Commission says it is awaiting a response from the ministry of health over some missing items of a sickly pensioner that were put in the care of the social service department last year.

The bachelor flat of pensioner Willie Verebes, who currently resides at the Oude Rust Oord retirement home in Windhoek, was placed in the custody of the ministry's social department in October last year when he fell sick and could not take care of himself. Anti-Corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa yesterday said a complaint was recently laid with his office regarding Verebes' items allegedly being stolen by officials from the health ministry's social services department but said no formal case was opened. It is not clear who reported the matter to the ACC.

Noa said his office was expecting a formal report from the ministry before deciding if they can investigate.

Verebes, originally from Hungary, was put into the retirement home by the ministry as he has no relatives in Namibia to take care of him.

The Namibian understands that a senior social worker at the ministry of health, Djaupyu Siteketa, was put in charge of Verebes' property to ensure his rent was paid on time.

Verebes' friend, Windhoek West constituency councillor George Trepper, this week said the ministry was responsible for paying the retirement home from the rent money but has not been paying the ministry it.

According to Trepper, they were supposed to sell off Verebes' property valued at an estimated N$650 000 and use the money to pay the retirement home.

Part of Verebes' upkeep money was also supposed to come from his household items that were sold, but Trepper says the auctioneers informed him that officials from the ministry only left a few items for auction and allegedly took the rest for themselves, including some expensive tool boxes.

A source close to the retirement home confirmed yesterday that Verebes also owed the retirement home around N$80 000 because his monthly rent of N$15 000 has not been paid for months and he was facing possible eviction. The Namibian understands that the ministry rented out Verebes' flat for two months to a tenant, Patrick Sunday, who paid a total of N$10 500 for the flat a month.

Sunday said he signed a rental contract which stated that the rent money should be deposited into the bank account of Verebes, whose banking particulars were provided.

However, Sunday claims that he was instructed by Siteketa not to pay the rent into Verebes' account, but instead pay the money to a certain social worker by the name of 'Ashley'.

The Namibian has seen a text message communication between Sunday and Siteketa, where the tenant asked why they did not want him to pay the money into the pensioner's account.

"I decided to move out of the flat after only two months because I was uncomfortable paying the money directly into people's hands when there was an account number provided for the old man," said Sunday, who also claims that Siteketa had threatened him on numerous occasions if he did not pay the money in cash as instructed.

A source at the auctioneers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, yesterday told The Namibian that "someone from the ministry of health had delivered some items but took some very expensive toolboxes with them".

"The only items left to auction have no real value as all the valuable items were taken by them [health ministry]. They have stolen from the pensioner, and we want no part in it. I have written to Trepper to come and collect the rest of the items here because they have no value," he said.

Siteketa yesterday was not reachable for comment, although a month ago, he denied that they had taken some of Verebes' property.