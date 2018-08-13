Namibia: Three Police Officers Die in Crash

Three police officers were killed in a vehicle accident on Saturday evening between Kalkfeld and Omaruru.

This comes shortly after another accident which claimed the lives of eight people on Friday in a head-on collision on the Otjiwarongo/Otavi road.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu confirmed the deaths of the three police officers - two males and a female. A report from Iikuyu indicated that the accident happened about 20 km from Omaruru on the Kalkfeld road at about 19h00.

Unverified information was that the Quantum vehicle in which the officers were travelling had a rear left tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, and it subsequently overturned.

There were 12 occupants in the vehicle who were returning from Kamanjab, where they had gone for verifications.

Iikuyu said the other passengers incurred various degrees of injuries, ranging from serious to minor, and they were taken to hospitals in Windhoek and at Omaruru. All are reported to be in stable condition.

"The families of the deceased have not yet been informed of their deaths," the police officer said yesterday, referring further enquiries to national police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi.