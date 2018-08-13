Namibia: Eight-Month Pause in Girlfriend Murder Trial

A break of eight months is on the cards in the trial of a Windhoek man being accused of murder after his girlfriend's decomposing corpse was discovered in his room nearly two years ago.

Judge Naomi Shivute on Thursday last week postponed the trial of Elvis Mieze to 2 to 5 April and 16 to 18 April next year, when the prosecution is expected to present the last of its evidence against Mieze to the court.

The trial was postponed after judge Shivute heard testimony about DNA evidence found on a bloodied knife that was in the room in Katutura in Windhoek where the decomposing body of Getrud Vaanda Tjihuiko (42) was discovered on 30 September 2016.

Mieze (41), who was involved in a romantic relationship with Tjihuiko before her death, is being tried on charges of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so.

The state is alleging that he murdered Tjihuiko by stabbing her to death with a knife during the period of 23 to 30 September 2016, and that he thereafter hid her body in the room they were sharing in Katutura, hid the knife with which she had been killed, and sent cellphone text messages to friends and relatives of Tjihuiko to make it appear as if she was at Walvis Bay with a new boyfriend.

Mieze denied guilt on the charges when his trial began the week before last. Defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht has informed the court that according to Mieze he and Tjihuiko had a quarrel early in the morning of 29 September 2016, that she fell onto a mattress after she had aimed a knife at him, and that she suffered a self-inflicted stab injury to her chest during that fall.

The head of the genetics section at the National Forensic Science Institute of Namibia, Maryn Swart, testified on Thursday that DNA analysis done on samples collected from a knife and compared to DNA samples that came from Mieze and Tjihuiko showed there was human blood on the blade of the knife. A DNA sample collected from the blade matched the DNA profile of Tjihuiko, Swart said.

She also told the court that DNA profiles matching those of both Mieze and Tjihuiko were detected on the handle of the knife. Mieze's DNA could have been on the handle of the knife because he had used the knife before the incident during which Tjihuiko was stabbed, while it was likely that Tjihuiko's DNA was distributed from the blade to the handle of the knife, Swart testified.

The court has heard that Tjihuiko's decomposing body was discovered lying in Mieze's room when people visiting the house where the couple lived were alarmed by a foul smell and abundance of flies at the house.

The court has also heard testimony that Tjihuiko's relationship with Mieze had been abusive, with Mieze having assaulted her and him having been warned by her family in December 2015 to stop the physical abuse to which he had subjected her.

Mieze also denies those claims, Engelbrecht has told the witnesses who gave that evidence.

Mieze is being kept in custody.

Deputy prosecutor general Karin Esterhuizen is prosecuting.