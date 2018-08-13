Namibia: Nujoma Unhappy With King Elifas Court Case

Former President Sam Nujoma is unhappy with the decision by some dismissed headmen to bring King Kauluma Elifas to court to testify if he had ordered their sacking.

The ailing king is expected to testify before the High Court at Oshakati, probably before the end of this month, after the headmen argued that he did not decide to dismiss them last year.

Some of the headmen who have taken the king to court include Peter Kauluma, Joseph Asino, John Walenga and Vilho Kamanya.

Nujoma visited the palace of King Elifas at Onamungundo near Ondangwa on Friday, and held a closed-door meeting with the king.

The former President was accompanied by Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa and Swapo Oshikoto regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu.

Nujoma's senior special assistant, John Nauta, told The Namibian yesterday that the founding President was not happy with the court case against King Elifas.

The dismissed headmen have, however, claimed that Nujoma's visit was interference in the internal affairs of the Ondonga Traditional Authority.

Kamanya said Nujoma was interfering, and was calling people and urging them to distance themselves from the case.

One of the people called by Nujoma not to support the case, Kamanya claimed, is the mayor of Oniipa, Mannetjies Kambonde.

According to Kamanya, Kambonde was among Nujoma's delegation to the palace, and attended the closed-door meeting.

Although Nauta confirmed the visit, he denied that Nujoma and King Elifas discussed the court case.

"It was simply a courtesy call," Nauta said, adding that King Elifas was the chairperson of the Council of Traditional Leaders.

Shaningwa refused to comment, saying: "I cannot comment because that was not my delegation."

Amukwiyu could not be reached for comment. Although Kambonde did not deny receiving a call from Nujoma, he refused to give details.

Kamanya urged members of the Ondonga traditional community to remain calm because "the uncertainty" which hovered over them for a long time will soon be something of the past.

He said King Elifas would soon testify and explain himself in court, and the court will pronounce itself.

"We will respect the decision of the court," he added.