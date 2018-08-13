Namibia: Residents Refuse to Relocate From Choto Channel

Despite the Katima Mulilo Town Council's efforts to provide serviced plots for people living in the Choto water channel, they have refused to be moved, preferring to remain and risk floods during rainy seasons.

Most of the people live in mud houses, and every rainy season, their houses are flooded and damaged together with their goods.

The town council is currently holding consultative meetings with the residents of Choto compound, especially those living in the canal, to encourage them to move out of the waterway.

Katima Mulilo town council corporate communications officer Muyoba Muyoba told The Namibian last week that after the surveyors evaluated the town in 2004, council was advised that that specific area was not suitable for residential plots as it is a waterway.

"The council decided after that report from the surveyors to make plots available in the higher areas of Choto compound for these people to be relocated. However, up to today, many people have refused to move.

The council will bring water and roads to where they will be relocated.

We are also in consultation with the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (NoRED) for electricity, and the process of installing sewerage facilities in the whole compound are in the pipeline. So, there is no reason why they refuse to move, claiming the plots are not serviced," he stated.

Muyoba said the issue of whether the people will be compensated or not will still be discussed in the next management meeting.

The deputy mayor of Katima Mulilo, Charles Matengu, told The Namibian yesterday that they have realised that some people who agreed to move out have also seen a business opportunity, and started renting or selling the plots in the waterway.

"They do not even have title deeds, but they are busy selling or renting them out, which is not good at all.

The people should understand that this is for their own good because according to the surveyor's recommendations, in 50 years, the riverbed will expand. This means those who seem not to be affected much now will be in trouble then," he explained.

Lifasi Matali, one of the people who are to be relocated, told The Namibian that she does not want to move to a new place because since she came back from Windhoek in 1994, that is the place she has called home.

"I do not want to be relocated as I'm in the process of building a permanent structure at this plot. In fact, although I am living next to the waterway, my plot is not flooded when it rains. So, I see no reason to move. We cannot go and start afresh over there as there is still no electricity or water," she stated.

Buying a plot in informal settlements like Choto costs N$10 per square metre.

In a meeting with the residents in May, chief executive officer Raphael Liswaniso said the council was owed N$86 million for plots and N$57 million for services, and this was hampering the development of the town.