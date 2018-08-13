Namibia: Meatco Turnaround Costs 650 Jobs

Agriculture minister Alpheus !Naruseb says the Meat Corporation of Namibia is likely to cut about 650 jobs at its abattoirs to ensure sustainable operations.

!Naruseb made these remarks during a media event held in Windhoek on Friday, where he added that the company had started the implementation of its turnaround strategy aimed at improving its effectiveness.

This strategy, he stated, was focused on realigning the company's structures and employee complement to reduce operational costs.

Although the minister said the strategy includes initiatives to ensure that jobs are not lost, about 650 employees were already affected by the early voluntary retirement exercise.

"We believe that with the new strategy, there will be improved efficiency and effectiveness in the operations of Meatco to benefit all stakeholders in the livestock industry," he stated.

Meanwhile, Meatco's human resources manager, Stanley Hoveka Mbura, told the same event that the jobs are expected to be lost at the company's abattoirs, especially mobile slaughter houses in Windhoek and elsewhere in the country, at tanneries, as well as feedlots.

Besides, the minister also revealed that they were looking at possible measures to address challenges facing the small stock sub-sector and the large stock south of the red line.

The ministry, Meatco, the Meat Board of Namibia and several farmers' unions held a meeting on 11 July to discuss possible interventions in the meat industry to ensure Meatco's sustainability.

Although the minister did not clarify the possible interventions to be implemented in the industry, The Namibian was informed that one such intervention was to introduce a policy in the cattle sector to limit the number of weaners exported on the hoof to foreign markets.

According to statistics released at Meatco's annual general meeting last month, about 310 000 cattle were exported on the hoof last year. Another 164 000 cattle were exported live in 2016. Only 81 984 animals were slaughtered at local abattoirs in 2017.

The Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) and several communal farmers' unions in Omaheke and Otjozondjupa have expressed concern over the government's plans, saying "any negative policy intervention in the weaner sector will directly negatively affect local farmers".

A similar policy approach was implemented in the small stock sector since 2004, and is seen by many to have led to the sector's collapse.

Ombudsman John Walters, NAU, and communal farmers' unions have been advocating that the sheep marketing scheme be abolished, arguing that it has dismally failed to promote the sector since its inception.

The sheep scheme was introduced with an objective of attaining value-addition and employment-creation at local abattoirs.

!Naruseb, however, on Friday stated that before any decision is taken on policy interventions in the meat industry, the ministry and other stakeholders will conduct a study "to obtain various perspectives on the challenges facing the industry".

He added that the ministry will also internalise the recommendations in the Ombudsman's report on the abolishment of the sheep scheme to better inform the government on "appropriate interventions that will ensure the sustainable and mutually beneficial livestock sector".

Such a study, !Naruseb added, would likewise look at the challenges encountered with the implementation of the sheep scheme.

Meatco's executive manager for operations, Jannie Breytenbach, said the company's turnaround strategy would also ensure that it pays competitive prices to farmers for their cattle, and that they will even benchmark prices paid in South Africa to ensure that farmers sell their cattle locally.

Breytenbach furthermore emphasised the need to invest in new feedlots to assist communal farmers to raise more weaners and increase production.