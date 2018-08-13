13 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Wathe Nzau's Missing Official Car Found in Mombasa

By Mohamed Ahmed

The official vehicle of Kitui Deputy Governor Wathe Nzau, which went missing on Thursday, has been found in Mombasa.

However, Mr Nzau's driver Anthony Kang'oti, who vanished with the Prado in Mwingi, is yet to be located.

On Monday, Mombasa police commander Johnston Ipara said the vehicle was found abandoned in Likoni.

"We are yet to get the driver. We are working to know who was the driver. I am yet to get more details on it," Mr Ipara told the Nation on phone.

Mr Kang'oti is said to have vanished with the car soon after taking Dr Nzau to the requiem mass of the 10 pupils who perished in a road accident in Mwingi.

Detectives have been tracking the car-- a Land Cruiser Prado TX, Dark Grey in colour, registration number KBW 893V with a green number plate-- since the case was reported.

Communication from Kitui government indicated the the driver's phone signal had been traced to Kiembeni in Bamburi estate, Mombasa County.

