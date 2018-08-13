Kenya: Stop Dating On Social Media, Anerlisa Advises Vera, Otile

Kenyan entrepreneur Anerlisa Muigai has told new power couple of socialite Vera Sidika and her singer boyfriend Otile Brown to take their relationship off social media.

Anerlisa was fielded questions on Instagram last Saturday when one fan wondered: "What's your take on Otile Brown-Vera Sidika?

Anerlisa, who owns Executive water brand responded: "I support them but they should keep their private life off social media. I have learnt a lot from it."

Otile and Sidika have kept their fans abreast with updates on their nascent relationship.

The two, who can barely keep hands off each other, have been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram stories and timeline.

Anerlisa has herself dated on social media but things did not work out.

Earlier this year, she was accused of stealing a man from another woman after she shared a photo of her new man. They broke up within a few months.