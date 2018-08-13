Tanzania: Bongo Star AY Now a Father

Bongo musician AY is now a father.

His wife Remy gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on Sunday.

The baby, named Aviel, weighed 3.9kg and was 27 inches in height.

An elated AY broke the news on his Twitter page.

Mungu ni Mwema na namshukuru sana kwa kutubariki mimi na My Beautiful Wife #Remy tarehe 12.08.2018 Medical City Healthcare Dallas Texas tumepata mtoto wa kiume AVIEL maana yake GOD IS MY FATHER... . 3.9Kgs & 27 inches... Welcome to the World AVIEL YESSAYAH 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/lrcKhPinjY

- THE BUTCHER (@AyTanzania) August 13, 2018

The Zigo hit-maker, real name Ambwene Yessayah, married his long-term girlfriend on February 10 this year.

The invite-only wedding was held in Kigali, Rwanda.