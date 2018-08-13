Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu alias Baba Yao has opposed the ongoing demolition of buildings built on riparian land.

Mr Waititu says, instead of bringing down the buildings, the owners should be made to divert the river -at their cost.

"Kama watu wanasupport ubomoaji, mimi hapana support. Mambo iangaliwe kama kuna nyumba yako imekaribiana na mto, wewe uambiwe ni gharama yako kuhakikisha hiyo mto imesonga kidogo. Lakini kubomoa nyumba is not a solution. Honestly speaking. It's such a big loss," said Mr Waititu on Sunday during a church service in Kikuyu constituency, which was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

The National Environmental Management Authority has been bringing down buildings built on river beds.

DEMOLISHED

Already, Shell petrol station and Java House in Kileleshwa as well as Southend Mall on Lang'ata Road, Ukay and Oshwal centres in Westlands have been demolished.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Faith Evangelistic Ministry church in Karen, Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the crackdown must continue in order to end impunity.

"Over the last few weeks I have lost so many friends. I have received many calls being asked 'how can you sit and just watch all this destruction going on. You must stop it.' But I said, 'it is difficult to stop, not because we love to destroy but because we must fight impunity'", said President Kenyatta.