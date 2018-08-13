Namibia: Keetmans Fish Project Still Incomplete

Four years after construction started on the N$21 million Fonteintjie community aquaculture project, the facility is still not complete.

The contract for the first phase of the project was awarded to Edison Building Enterprises for the erection of a fence, several buildings, ponds, water supply infrastructure, water tank stands and the installation of septic tanks and drains.

These construction works were expected to be completed within 14 -16 months.

Fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, on the sidelines of a fish harvesting event at the fish farm on Saturday, ascribed delays in the construction to a N$500 000 outstanding payment due to the contractor and the non-payment of subcontractors.

He said the government had awarded the construction contract to an SME contractor with the intention of helping bring it into the mainstream economy.

Esau, however, was quick to admit that the project seemed too "big" for the contractor as it was capital and equipment- intensive.

"The incomplete project is a headache for us since it is denying people jobs and hampers government's efforts to secure food self-sufficiency.

"The issue of delays of construction projects countrywide needs soul-searching," the minister stated.

Esau said he has instructed his staff to call a meeting this week with project consultant Burmeister & Partners (Pty) Ltd and the contractor to sort out the payment dispute.

"What we want is to see the construction completed as soon as possible after this meeting," he added.

Edison Building Enterprises' director Edison Kapuuo on Saturday admitted that most of the construction work had to be redone due to a lack of skills among the artisans he had hired as subcontractors.

The contractor further blamed the delays on the alleged withholding of payment due to him by the project consultant, claiming that he was only paid N$200 000 of the N$700 000 invoiced for works completed in October last year.

Because of this, he could not pay the subcontractors.

Kapuuo explained that about 80% of the construction work was completed, adding that if the payment issue was resolved, he would finish the project within three to four months.

In his message at the fish harvesting event, Esau said the government was committed to developing aquaculture to boost job creation and food self-sufficiency.

He thus called on regional and local authorities to set aside land close to water bodies for fish farming, while urging locals to visit the fish farm to be empowered with skills to start aquaculture projects.

"Come to Fonteintjie to be equipped with skills how to farm with fish," he said.