Namibia: Court Bid to Stop Shambyu Leadership Vote

One of the contenders for the traditional chieftaincy of the Shambyu community in Kavango East has turned to the High Court in a bid to stop a planned election of a new leader for the community.

A ruling that should determine if one of the candidates nominated to assume the traditional leadership of the Shambyu community, Maria Ukamba Haindaka, has passed the first hurdles in the way of her legal challenge of a planned election of a new Shambyu chief is expected to be delivered in the Windhoek High Court today.

The minister of urban and rural development, Peya Mushelenga, notified the Shambyu Traditional Authority and the leadership of the two parts of the Shambyu community's royal family competing for the chieftaincy of their people at the end of June that he has decided that an election should be held to choose their next traditional leader.

The election is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Haindaka has been nominated by the Mukwahepo clan of the Vakwankora royal family to succeed the late Shambyu chief Angelina Matumbo Ribebe, who died in June 2015.

The royal family's Mwengere clan, from which all of the Shambyu chiefs since the 1940s have come, nominated Sophia Mundjembwe Kanyetu to succeed the late chief.

In an affidavit by Haindaka that has been filed at the High Court, she informed the court that, since the two royal family clans could not agree about a successor to the late chief, the former minister of rural and urban development, Sophia Shaningwa, in 2016 appointed a committee to investigate the succession dispute.

After the committee had done its investigation, Shaningwa informed the Shambyu Traditional Authority in February last year that she had decided to give the Vakwankora royal family a further opportunity to try to resolve the dispute within four months.

Shaningwa also informed the traditional authority that if the royal family failed to resolve the succession dispute, an election to choose a new chief would have to be held as a last resort.

With the Mwengere and Mukwahepo lineages of the royal family still unable to reach an agreement about a successor to the late chief after that, Mushelenga informed the traditional authority at the end of June he had decided that members of the Shambyu community above the age of 18 should elect a new chief. That election is scheduled to take place on 18 August.

Mushelenga has also noted that while the Mukwahepo clan has proposed that, if an election were to be held, only members of the royal family should be able to have a vote.

The Mwengere clan, however, agreed that an election would have to be held in accordance with the Traditional Authorities Act, which provides for a leadership poll among all adult members of a traditional community.

Haindaka, who wants the court to issue an interdict that would stop the implementation of the minister's decision that an election should be held, charges in her affidavit that Mushelenga's decision to have an election held "contains monumental practical difficulties", and is irrational, unreasonable, and not able to be implemented in a way that would protect and promote the customs of the Shambyu community.

She claims that in terms of Shambyu customary law, only members of the Vakwankora royal family are entitled to take part in decisions about the succession of their community's traditional leadership.

She also states that, in the absence of a voters' roll for the Shambyu community, the doors were open for poll fraud if an election were to be held among all adult members of the community.

In a hearing before deputy judge president Hosea Angula on Friday, lawyers Sisa Namandje, representing Kanyetu, and Tinashe Chibwana, representing the minister, argued that Haindaka's application did not meet the requirement to be heard as an urgent case, and that she should have also cited the Shambyu Chief's Council as a necessary party to the case.

Eliaser Nekwaya, who represented Haindaka with Tuhafeni Muhongo, argued that the case had to be heard on an urgent basis and that without an incumbent chief, there was no chief's council in place, and that the chief's council would also not have a direct and substantial interest in the outcome of the matter.

Judge Angula said he would give his ruling on the preliminary issues argued before him today.