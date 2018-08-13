Ethiopia: Heritages Preservation Lessons and Experiences Form China

Urbanization has got momentum Following Ethiopia's rapid economic development. One of the features of rapid urbanization is the construction of buildings and roads. Cities build either new roads or rehabilitate and expand old ones.

In the course of the construction of new buildings and roads or rehabilitation and expansion of existing ones, there is a need to make adequate care to avoid destroying or losing historical buildings that are considered as heritages.

Various towns in Ethiopia possess variety of old buildings that are registered by the government as well as the United Nations Education Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO) as heritages. For example, Gondar, which was the capital of the nation during the 17th century, hosts many architecturally unique buildings. The buildings were mainly royal palaces and churches among others.

The ancient city of Axum in Tigray state also is home to several ancient buildings, churches and monuments. Apart of such big structures, many places around Axum have various historical places underground that are discovered through archaeological explorations.

Apart from such ancient historical places, various towns also host a number of buildings and sites. Among the threats to the safety of such heritages is lack of caution during construction of infrastructure which is likely to cause damages.

As a developing country where there is a large scale construction of infrastructure Ethiopia can learn from the experience of china in preventing the possible damage of heritages as well as maintaining those who have suffered damage already. China is one of the ancient nations of the world with a record of accomplishment of heritages that are thousands of years of age. While there are many ancient buildings handed down from generation to generation, there are also a large amount of them under ground that are already discovered or yet to be discovered. Many heritages that are discovered so far are not discovered through formal archaeological exploration but also incidentally during construction of buildings or drilling of water wells.

"In china during the last 20 years Chinese government gave due attention to cultural heritages preservation. The rapid development of the economy changed the face of the city a lot. Then buildings came. So it is important to keep historic heritages." Says Yan Xiangdong, Cultural Counselor with the Embassy of Peoples Republic of China in Ethiopia.

Among the unique and fascinating heritages of China are the terracotta fighters. Emperor Qin Shihuang who united and ruled China 2000 years ago ordered the making and burial of the terracotta warriors as he thought that he would continue to rule even after his death.

Farmers who were excavating their land in search of water well suddenly discovered the terracotta fighters about 30 years ago. By now the place where the terracotta fighters were buried has become a very big museum. There are also similar incidents where ancient heritages were discovered suddenly as a result of construction works.

"In China when we build new roads and building it is a must to examine before to avoid what is underground. There may be unknown treasures. Currently construction of many buildings also stopped because of sudden discovery of heritages. So before starting such big projects it is important to check." Yan Xiangdong added.

Currently Ethiopia is also found in the same situation that China was facing decades ago. There are various infrastructural construction works everywhere. Even though the heritages found underground are not as much as in China, the construction and expansion works are usually observed affecting the situation of existing structures.

In addition to buildings, there is a need to make due care for other tangible heritages. For example relics like books, ornaments and equipment may face damage due to various reasons. But once these heritages face damage, it is important to make a careful maintenance work which restores them to almost their original situation.

In this regard China has a lot of experience in mending damaged relics and can cooperate with Ethiopia, Yan expressed.

Ethiopia also owns a huge sum of ancient books and artifacts which faced damage due to fire, or careless handling. These heritages need skillful maintenance which can restore them to their original situation without causing them to lose their original looks and shape.

We have a lot of books. There is a need to maintain these old books from damage. China has a lot of experience in maintaining damaged ancient books. Old scrolls date back to han dynasty, about 1400 years ago. Many things to share.

Inside Forbidden City, there is a cultural relic hospital. For instance if a porcelain is damaged, they know how to reconstruct it.

Ethiopia and China started diplomatic ties in 1971. Cultural exchange agreement started in 1988 which is renewed every four years. Previously the cultural exchange protocols focused on art exhibitions. Now the protocol has been extended to cultural heritage preservation at government level.

According to Yan a team of Chinese Cultural Heritage bureau will make a visit to Ethiopia in the coming weeks to further cement the ongoing cooperation in cultural heritages preservation between China and Ethiopia.