Namibia: Councils Lack Skills, Rely On Consultants

The National Council's standing committee on public accounts and economy has found that most municipalities and regional councils hire consultants because they lack capacity in many areas.

The chairperson of the standing committee, Peter Kazongominja, said this while motivating a report on reviews of the auditor general's reports of various municipalities and regional councils last Thursday.

The reviews were done on financial reports compiled between 2010 and 2015.

"There is an outsourcing of the compilation of financial statements in some cases due to the lack of accounting qualifications by staff in finance divisions of some local authorities [...]What is further a grave concern is that [...] these funds could have been used for other important life-changing activities, instead of paying consultants," he stressed.

Kazongominja, who is the Aminuis constituency councillor in the Omaheke region, said regional councils and municipalities failed to keep proper financial records, but also to comply with applicable laws, accounting standards and other mandatory reporting requirements.

The urban development ministry's permanent secretary Nghidinua Daniel declined to comment on the report, saying he had not seen it.

However, he observed that there were various factors that could explain why some local authorities and regional councils may not have skilled people, including that such professionals do not want to work for such entities.

Gobabis constituency councillor Phillipus Katamelo asked for the debate on the report to be postponed to the National Council's next session in order to allow for better input.