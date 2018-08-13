13 August 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Councils Lack Skills, Rely On Consultants

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndanki Kahiurika

The National Council's standing committee on public accounts and economy has found that most municipalities and regional councils hire consultants because they lack capacity in many areas.

The chairperson of the standing committee, Peter Kazongominja, said this while motivating a report on reviews of the auditor general's reports of various municipalities and regional councils last Thursday.

The reviews were done on financial reports compiled between 2010 and 2015.

"There is an outsourcing of the compilation of financial statements in some cases due to the lack of accounting qualifications by staff in finance divisions of some local authorities [...]What is further a grave concern is that [...] these funds could have been used for other important life-changing activities, instead of paying consultants," he stressed.

Kazongominja, who is the Aminuis constituency councillor in the Omaheke region, said regional councils and municipalities failed to keep proper financial records, but also to comply with applicable laws, accounting standards and other mandatory reporting requirements.

The urban development ministry's permanent secretary Nghidinua Daniel declined to comment on the report, saying he had not seen it.

However, he observed that there were various factors that could explain why some local authorities and regional councils may not have skilled people, including that such professionals do not want to work for such entities.

Gobabis constituency councillor Phillipus Katamelo asked for the debate on the report to be postponed to the National Council's next session in order to allow for better input.

Namibia

Nujoma Unhappy With King Elifas Court Case

Former President Sam Nujoma is unhappy with the decision by some dismissed headmen to bring King Kauluma Elifas to court… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.