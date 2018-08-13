Zimbabwe: Live Blog - Heroes Day Commemorations

1135: President Mnangagwa says to safeguard the gains of independence the people have to be united with unity of purpose.

1132: The President condemned the MDC Alliance inspired violence that led to the loss of lives. He reiterates that he will institute an independent commission to look into the issue.

1130: "It took a protracted struggle to reach where we are today, somewhere executed, some detained without trial yet they stood resolute... as I stand before you today I see a nation of heroes, a nation of peacemakers and a people who have stood firm. I see a nation of warriors guarding our independence and freedom. On the 30th of July you stood and up made your voice be heard."

He says on the 30th of July Zimbabwe showed the world and demonstrated that we could hold free, fair and transparent elections.

1128: President Mnangagwa says he feels honoured and humble to address the gathered crowd while commemorating those who died for our freedom

1126: President Mnangagwa is now giving the keynote address.

1124: Dr Mpofu invites President Mnangagwa to address the gathering

1110: Home Affairs and Culture Heritage Minister Dr Obert Mpofu gives his welcome remarks and invites ZDF chaplain general Colonel Nyakudya to give his devotion.

1101: President Mnangagwa is now inspecting the Quarter Guard mounted by the Presidential Guard.

1050: President Mnangagwa has arrived to applause, whistles and ululation and the National Anthem is now being sung.

1046: Some of the banners are written Lest we forget, Zimbabwe is open for business, Lets put Zimbabwe first, our heroes and heroines:our pride, you fought, you won now we safeguard, remembering our heroes and heroines.

1042: VP Kembo Mohadi has also arrived at the national shrine

1041: Vice President Chiwenga has just arrived amidst loud cheers. He is accompanied by his wife Mary Chiwenga.

1032: Thousands of Zimbabweans from all walks of life have thronged the National Heroes Acre to remember the fallen freedom fighters. According to the programme, His Excellency is expected to address the crowd at 11:30am

1008: President Mnangagwa will today preside over the main Heroes Day commemorations, with thousands of people expected to converge at provincial and district centres countrywide to honour heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country from colonial bondage.