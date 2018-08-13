13 August 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Court - Male House-Keeper Wakes Up to Find 'Gay' Colleague Fondling His Penis and Bottom

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Reporter

A Masvingo man who had just been employed as a housekeeper received shock of his life when a male workmate made sexual advances on him as they slept, a Masvingo court heard Thursday.

Clever Zengeya, 33, pleaded not guilty to indecent assault when he appeared before magistrate Langton Ndokera.

He allegedly caressed 25-year-old Obey Mwazha's penis and buttocks on the night of August 3 this year.

Zengeya was remanded in custody to 20 August for continuation of trial.

Prosecutor Fidelis Nyamukondiwa told the court that on the day in question Mwazha had just secured employment as a housekeeper in the Masvingo suburb of Rhoden.

Court heard that on the same day Mwazha was introduced to Zengeya who was supposed to teach the new employee the household chores to be carried out as part of his job.

The two were then given a cottage to sleep in and shared the same bed and blankets.

At around 8pm the two retired to bed and Mwazha became fast asleep while putting on his underpants.

Zengeya then took advantage of his colleague's deep slumber and near-nakedness to caress his (Mwazha)'s buttocks and penis.

The latter was woken up by the unusual advances and got out of the blankets.

He put on a tracksuit and returned to bed but Zengeya who had earlier apologised again attempted to caress his colleague after which Mwazha went to sleep on the floor until morning.

The matter came to light after Mwazha informed his uncle who encouraged him to file a police report leading to the arrest of Zengeya

Zimbabwe

Mayor Who Refused Posh Car and Opted for Bicycle Ousted

Former Kwekwe mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa who bounced back into council after the July 30 elections has been tipped to… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.