Ethiopia: Every Citizen Is an Ambassador for the Nation

editorial

Ethiopia's diplomatic relation has a long history. Ever since it existed as a nation state in different periods of time the country enjoyed strong relations with countries near and far. Currently too, its strong relation is demonstrated by the strong results of the ambassadors.

As a result of its commitment to pursue peaceful and mutually benefiting relation with countries, Ethiopia ensjoys strong bilateral relations with countries in all corners of the world.

Further more its being seat of international organizations has also added to its preferability as hub of diplomatic missions of the world. Undeniably all these contribute for its success in its ties with various countries.

Ethiopia's diplomatic mission have been playing meaningful role in pursuing the national interest of the nation as indicated in its foreign policy. For instance Ethiopia has become the leading destination of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Africa in recent years. The flow of foreign tourists to the country was not that affected in spite of the unrest that flared up in parts of the country during the last three years. Trade ties with various countries has also grown duly.

Even though there could be some shortcomings that could be raised by the relevant authorities as well as citizens, it is also important to acknowledge the fruitful efforts of the diplomatic mission of the nation in the aforementioned outcomes.

However, it is also important to note that the missions' activities could not succeed without adequate participation and contribution of citizens both at home and abroad. More importantly, Ethiopians in the diaspora should remember that, as much as they have every right to get service and protection from the embassies in their vicinity, they also have a responsibility in realizing the diplomatic mission.

Actually, Ethiopians in the diaspora have been contributing their share with whatever they could in the past. Still there are many areas of intervention where they can assist the overall development, peace objectives of their country.

More over Ethiopians in line with the diplomatic missions of their nation can all stand as ambassadors of their nation wherever they are. In addition to supporting the development activities of their nation they can also work and fight to build their national image.

For example the initiative of establishing a diaspora trust fund by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed is one big example where they can assist the activities of the missions as well as the national interest of their country. Now that PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed has successfully smashed the wall that curtailed the diaspora from local affairs and built a bridge to keep them much closer to the local people, Ethiopians in the diaspora must, more than ever show their commitment to their nation and compatriots. They can also represent their nation and people by nurturing the cultural values of their country and promoting their national image where ever they reside. By doing so they can help realize the foreign affairs and national interest of their nation and act as successful ambassadors to their motherland.