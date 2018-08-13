12 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

East Africa: South Sudanese Factions Bring Peace to the Horn

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zelalem Girma

The Agreement signed between President Salva Kiir and his ex-deputy Dr.Riek Machar in Khartoum paves the way to a final peace accord, according to Ambassador of South Sudan to Ethiopia James Morgan.

According to Ambassador James, the war in South Sudan lasted for almost five years, and now finally has come to an end. The government of South Sudan lauded the role that the IGAD Chair Person and the Ethiopian New Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed who has come and bring peace to the Horn of Africa.

President Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar signed the deal in Khartoum, under which the two leaders set to share power as a unity government, that allows Riek Machar to be the one of the five vice presidents.

The deal was signed in the presence of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and his counterparts from Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti, along with foreign dignitaries, Ambassador James added.

Ambassador James also said: "What we have achieved is also accredited to Dr. Abiy. When he came to power in April this year, he was coming with the vision of umity, not only for Ethiopia but also for the horn of Africa."

"He came to ensure peace, development, and connectivity of horn countries by road, highways, and railways. this vision of Dr. Abiy has changed our region."

As the attitude of the people in this region has changed for peace and development, South Sudan also wanted to be part of the change brought in the region.

After holding face to face meeting recently in Addis Ababa, the whole thing is changed while the two leaders could shake hands and walk together, Ambassador James recalls.

Presided by the Sudan President Omar al-Bashir, the face to face meeting between Salvakir and Reik Macher is now culminated to reach outstanding decision which was very difficult for several years, Ambassador James said.

South Sudan

No Amnesty for War Crimes

South Sudanese leaders should not undermine their efforts to bring an end to the country's devastating conflict with an… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.