East Africa: South Sudanese Factions Bring Peace to the Horn

The Agreement signed between President Salva Kiir and his ex-deputy Dr.Riek Machar in Khartoum paves the way to a final peace accord, according to Ambassador of South Sudan to Ethiopia James Morgan.

According to Ambassador James, the war in South Sudan lasted for almost five years, and now finally has come to an end. The government of South Sudan lauded the role that the IGAD Chair Person and the Ethiopian New Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed who has come and bring peace to the Horn of Africa.

President Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar signed the deal in Khartoum, under which the two leaders set to share power as a unity government, that allows Riek Machar to be the one of the five vice presidents.

The deal was signed in the presence of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and his counterparts from Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti, along with foreign dignitaries, Ambassador James added.

Ambassador James also said: "What we have achieved is also accredited to Dr. Abiy. When he came to power in April this year, he was coming with the vision of umity, not only for Ethiopia but also for the horn of Africa."

"He came to ensure peace, development, and connectivity of horn countries by road, highways, and railways. this vision of Dr. Abiy has changed our region."

As the attitude of the people in this region has changed for peace and development, South Sudan also wanted to be part of the change brought in the region.

After holding face to face meeting recently in Addis Ababa, the whole thing is changed while the two leaders could shake hands and walk together, Ambassador James recalls.

Presided by the Sudan President Omar al-Bashir, the face to face meeting between Salvakir and Reik Macher is now culminated to reach outstanding decision which was very difficult for several years, Ambassador James said.