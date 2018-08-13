13 August 2018

Kenya: Magical Kenya's Tweet On Balala 'Launching' the Wildebeest Migration Earns Ridicule

Wildebeest migration
By Sylvania Ambani

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala's bad patch continues to worsen by the day.

His latest troubles arise from a tweet posted on Saturday by Magical Kenya that announced the start of the annual wildebeest migration at Maasai Mara.

In the post, CS Balala is captured smiling in a safari van after " officially launching" the wildebeest migration.

"CS @tunajibu enjoying a game drive at Maasai Mara national reserve after officially launching the twin migration," tweeted Magical Kenya.

Kenyans on Twitter were unforgiving, quickly schooling the tourism agency that the migration has been happening for many years.

Magical Kenya later deleted the tweet after receiving backlash from the online community.

