10 August 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Senior Eritrean Delegation Left for Addis Ababa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Senior Eritrean delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Yemane Gebreab have left for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in the morning hours today, August 10.

The delegation will deliver message from President Isaias Afwerki to Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed and discuss the progress of the implementation of the agreement reached between the two countries and other issues of common interest to both countries.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the Eritrean delegation was welcomed by Dr. Werkneh Gebeyehu, Foreign Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Eritrea

President Isaias Met and Held Talks With Saudi Foreign Minister

President Isaias Afwerki yesterday received at State House senior Saudi delegation led by Foreign Minister Adel Al-… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.