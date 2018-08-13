South Africa: SA Young Talent De Bod Signs for Team Dimension Data

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka has announced that 21-year-old South African talent Stefan de Bod has signed a two-year deal with the African World Tour team.

After three seasons with the Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka Continental squad, De Bod will step up into the World Tour team from January 1, 2019.

The multiple under-23 South African time trial and road race champion becomes the fifth rider to graduate to the World Tour after developing his talent with the feeder team.

Originally from Stellenbosch, South Africa, De Bod has been part of our development programme since 2015, when it was still based out of Potchefstroom.

After relocating to Lucca, Italy in 2016 with the Dimension Data Continental team, De Bod was exposed to the rigors of European racing where he was gradually able to develop his climbing and time trialling abilities in 2016 and 2017, before a breakthrough season this year.

Starting with his third successive under-23 national time trial title in February, De Bod went from strength to strength and racked up some impressive results this year, including victories at the under-23 Strade Bianche and G.P. Palio del Recioto.

Podium placing's at Trofeo Alcide Degasperi and Valle d'Aosta was only further confirmation of the talent we had already seen in De Bod as an 18-year-old.

In what has already been an incredible journey with De Bod, after the hard work and dedication he has shown, the African Team is delighted to welcome him to Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka from 2019.

Stefan de Bod: I'm really excited to join Africa's World Tour Team for 2019 and 2020. I've been part of the development team since 2015 and I am very grateful for all the opportunities Team Dimension Data has given me over the last four years. The team has changed many lives all over Africa through Qhubeka, and they have also changed mine. Joining the World Tour team is an absolute dream come true for me. I'm looking forward to learning even more from the experienced guys in the team and I will make the most of every opportunity I get.

Douglas Ryder - Team Principal: Stefan has progressed so well in the Team Dimension Data Continental Team and we look forward to him stepping up into the World Tour team. It is so great to see the riders in our feeder team stepping up and taking every opportunity presented to them. It takes years to make the next step in cycling and we look forward to seeing Stefan progress on his journey with Team Dimension Data.

