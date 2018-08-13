South Africa: Mr Moyane, You Failed. Then You Lied. Time to Tell the Truth

analysis

SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane's press release to journalists on 16 March called Scorpio's painstaking and carefully considered reportage of his behaviour at the helm of the revenue service 'malicious, disingenuous and part of the well-orchestrated agenda to discredit' him, while bemoaning our 'screaming headlines and frivolous innuendo'. President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane on 19 March, three days after Scorpio's revelations. New evidence published last week allows us, for the first time, to properly analyse Moyane's emotional press release of March 2018. Which we hereby do.

It is 13:27 on Friday, 16 March 2018, and the SARS press release that had just landed in journalists' inboxes suggests Commissioner Tom Moyane is livid.

Earlier that morning Daily Maverick published a Scorpio investigation revealing how Moyane "aided possible acts of money laundering and fraud" and that he "pressured SARS officials to illegally effect three VAT payments to the Guptas" totalling R70-million.

The press release is titled "SARS Commissioner acted within the law". Moyane labels Scorpio's investigation "malicious, disingenuous and part of the well-orchestrated agenda to discredit" him and argues that when the...