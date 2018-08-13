13 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SAPS Denies ANC Free State Leader Was Involved in Illegal Activities

analysis By Greg Nicolson

Less than a month after a staffer at the ANC's Luthuli House was arrested on charges related to a cash-in-transit heist, the vehicle of a leader of the party in the Free State was linked to a similar arrest. Police, however, have said the Free State politician was not involved in the crime.

On Wednesday 8 July, police acting on information from crime intelligence were carrying out surveillance of a vehicle in Bloemfontein suspected to be involved in cash-in-transit heists. In the afternoon, the Mangaung Tactical Response Team moved in on the BMW X5 and arrested the 38-year-old driver.

In the car, there was an R5 rifle, an LM5 rifle, and a pistol - all with serial numbers filed off - ammunition, a hand radio, and an "undisclosed amount of cash", according to police. There was also equipment suspected to have been used in heists and robberies.

The car belonged to Free State ANC Deputy Chairperson William Bulwana.

The arrest of the yet-unnamed suspect in Bulwana's car comes less than a month after that of Errol Velile Present, a staffer at...

