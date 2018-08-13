Eritrea: Diplomatic Activities By Eritreans in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Riyadh and its surrounding, Saudi Arabia, and Juba, South Sudan conducted various diplomatic activities.

According to report, the Eritrean community members in Riyadh and its environs expressed support for the historic peace and friendship agreement signed between Eritrea and Ethiopia on 9 July.

The event was also attended by the Eritrean Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Mohammed-Omar Mahmud and representative of the Ethiopian Embassy, Mr. Abdelrhim Mohammed as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Mohammed-Omar and Mr. Abdalrhim Mohammed said that the new era of peace and cooperation between the peoples of Eritrea and Ethiopia will have historical benefit to the region and expressed readiness to make up years of lost opportunities of cooperation and partnership.

The program was highlighted by cultural and artistic performances.

In the same vein, the YPFDJ organization in Juba organized conference focusing on the national development endeavors and the role of the organization.

The conference that was chaired by Mr. Fuad Mohammed, head of Community Affairs, held extensive discussion on the meaning of economic growth and economic development, common denominators of economic development, role of leadership in ensuring economic development as well as major challenges in economic development.