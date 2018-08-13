Ethiopia: No Need to Carry a Calculator

Gechu Zemariam, 13, who was born in a low-income family in Abiy Adi of Ethiopia's Tigrai State, has just passed into the next grade (fourth grade) in his elementary school in the just ended academic year.

Gechu's parents were was divorced when he was a little kid. To make things worse, he heard, his father left him and his mother and married someone else, and formed another family in a nearby rural village which Gechu does not know.

The situation makes life harder for Gechu, even to meet his basic needs. Gechu and his mother, Zafu Hadera, then went to the streets. Gechu is now shouldering the responsibility of supporting his life and that of his mothers' from the income he earns by selling kolo, roasted cereals prepared from the locally grown crops such beans, peas and pinnate side by side his education.

Gechu has a special talent of making mathematical calculations (particularly in multiplying skills) very quickly without the need for calculators. He claims he developed his talent through continuous practice.

The Ethiopia Herald, after hearing of his unique talent through the social media has made a phone call to talk to 'the boy with special talent'. As soon as he picked the phone up, and understood who is calling, he was quick to ask "do you want to ask me something?"

He said "My favorite subject in school is mathematics. I have scored 100 out of 100 in my mathematics class. And I can make any kind of mathematical calculation within a moment without the need for pen and paper."

"I am interested in mathematics and physics. I am not taking physics courses right now as I am an elementary student. However, I can also solve some problems in physics," Gechu added.

During the phone call, I asked Gechu randomly to multiply 4418 by 737. Within a second, Gechu answered 3,256,066. Then I picked up a calculator and checked if he got the correct answer, and of course he did. We continued our conversation and Gechu was successful in answering every mathematical calculation I randomly asked.

Zafu Hadera, mother of Gechu said that Gechu is wise unlike other kids in his age bracket. "His father and I failed to continue as spouses. Then, I went to the streets of the town because I have no shelter or any means of income."

"Gechu is helping me by selling kolos after class," Zafu said adding, "now he is free due to the summer break. He is now fully engaged in selling kolos going to traditional bars and coffee houses where he finds his customers easily," she said.

Journalist at the state broadcaster Tigrai Tv, Alem Bairagabr who witnessed Gechu's ability also said that he is amazed by Gechu mathematical talent.

"Gechu has amazing talent in mathematics. If he gets support to properly attend his education, there is no reason that would hinder Gechu to become one of the genius mathematicians," Alem said adding he could be the next Ethiopian Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking once he receives support.

Some organizations such as the Tigrai Development Association (TDA), Mekelle University and affiliated institutions are showing interests to find a better way so that Gechu will receive better education.

Johns Hopkins University Psychologist Melissa Libertus found that Math ability is inborn. "Some people are born with a talent for music or art or athletics. It seems people do for mathematics, and that math ability in preschool children is strongly linked to their inborn and primitive "number sense," called an "approximate number system" (ANS.)"

The research revealed that "number sense" is basic to all animals, and not just human beings. And it is measurable, even in newborn infants, though the link between ANS and formal mathematics ability already has been established in adolescents, Libertus published in 2011.

Gechu is happy these days because many local and international Medias including BBC, public figures and some social media users are calling him and giving him windows of hopes that they would support him in education, he told The Ethiopian Herald.