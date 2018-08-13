13 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Woman Accused of Murdering Son, 7, Appears in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

A KwaZulu-Natal woman accused of murdering her 7-year-old son is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Megan Prins, 34, was arrested after allegedly admitting to killing her son after booking into an Umhlanga guest house.

She allegedly smothered him to death after giving him medication meant for adults and then attempted suicide by slitting her wrists. Prins indicated through her lawyer that she intends to plead guilty.

At her last court appearance on July 13, the court decided that Prins would have to remain behind bars until a bed became available at public mental facility, Fort Napier.

The prosecutor had previously told the court that Prins had been examined by the district surgeon who recommended that she be assessed by medical professionals.

"Ideally, we would want this to happen as soon as possible but because of a long queue, you will have to wait for availability of a bed," Magistrate Mahomed Motala said.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Judge for Yourself' - Joburg Mayor Mashaba Compares 'Success' Trump and 'Failure' Ramaphosa

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has waded into controversy by tweeting a comparison between controversial US President… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.