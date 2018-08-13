South Africa: KZN Woman Accused of Murdering Son, 7, Appears in Court

A KwaZulu-Natal woman accused of murdering her 7-year-old son is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Megan Prins, 34, was arrested after allegedly admitting to killing her son after booking into an Umhlanga guest house.

She allegedly smothered him to death after giving him medication meant for adults and then attempted suicide by slitting her wrists. Prins indicated through her lawyer that she intends to plead guilty.

At her last court appearance on July 13, the court decided that Prins would have to remain behind bars until a bed became available at public mental facility, Fort Napier.

The prosecutor had previously told the court that Prins had been examined by the district surgeon who recommended that she be assessed by medical professionals.

"Ideally, we would want this to happen as soon as possible but because of a long queue, you will have to wait for availability of a bed," Magistrate Mahomed Motala said.

