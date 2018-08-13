8 August 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Annual Festival of Eritreans in Eastern Canada

Asmara — Eritreans residing in Eastern Canada conducted their 18th annual festival from 4 to 6 August in Toronto under the theme "Vision through Toil".

According to report, the festival was highlighted by seminars on the objective situation in the homeland, the role of nationals in the Diaspora in nation building process as well as sports and cultural programs.

At the seminar, the head of the Consular Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Iman gave extensive briefing on the current regional developments and their prospect as well as the contribution of the joint peace and friendship declaration signed between Eritrea and Ethiopia in the peace and stability in the region.

Indicating that festival is a forum in which nationals strengthen their unity and sustainability of the national values, the participants expressed conviction to shoulder their citizenship responsibility in the success of the national development drives.

Eritrean artists from Canada and Eritrea added color to the three-day festival.

