South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Zwelitsha Police

press release

Zwelitsha — Police are seeking the assistance of the public to find a 45-year-old mentally challenged male Thobela Kolisi from Rhayi Location Village outside King William's Town. He went missing from his home on Thursday, 9 August 2018 during the day.

He was wearing a black jersey, brown trouser, green sneaker and grey beanie. Preliminary investigation was done and police could not find him.

Anyone who can shed light on his disappearance can contact Detective Constable Mazaleni of Zwelitsha SAPS on 040 655 1925 or 079 496 5158.