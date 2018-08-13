11 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Zwelitsha Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Zwelitsha — Police are seeking the assistance of the public to find a 45-year-old mentally challenged male Thobela Kolisi from Rhayi Location Village outside King William's Town. He went missing from his home on Thursday, 9 August 2018 during the day.

He was wearing a black jersey, brown trouser, green sneaker and grey beanie. Preliminary investigation was done and police could not find him.

Anyone who can shed light on his disappearance can contact Detective Constable Mazaleni of Zwelitsha SAPS on 040 655 1925 or 079 496 5158.

South Africa

'Judge for Yourself' - Joburg Mayor Mashaba Compares 'Success' Trump and 'Failure' Ramaphosa

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has waded into controversy by tweeting a comparison between controversial US President… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.