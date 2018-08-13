South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Parow At an Abalone Drying Plant

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has waded into controversy by tweeting a comparison between controversial US President… Read more »

The fight against abalone poaching and the stripping of our precious marine resources yielded success when two male suspects were arrested earlier today in Parow. Members of Operation Combat followed up on information and visited the premises, believed to be a drying plant, where two male suspects in their twenties were arrested for being in possession of abalone valued at R 3.5 million. The suspects are due to make a court appearance in Bellville once they have been charged. The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen KE Jula commended the members for the arrest and warned poachers that we will stop at nothing to root out the illegal abalone trade in this province.

