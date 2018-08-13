12 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rain Hampers Proceedings On Day Three of Unofficial Test

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rain had the final say in what was meant to be a crucial third day in the second unofficial Test between India 'A' and South Africa 'A' in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The visitors could only add 75 runs to the overnight tally after most of the day's play was lost due to bad weather.

Ankit Rajpoot (2/42) picked up two of the four wickets to fall as the visitors resumed action on 219/3. Rudi Second (47) provided the impetus to help the tourists to 294/7 after 92.3 overs at stumps.

The day began with Second and Rassie van der Dussen at the crease as South Africa 'A' looked to build on the momentum from an encouraging day two. The pair added 19 runs before Van der Dussen became Rajpoot's first scalp, dismissed for 22 (91 balls, 2 fours). Second followed him to the changeroom soon after when Rajpoot struck leaving him just three runs short of his half-century.

With the weather conditions changing for the worst, the visitors lost a further two wickets when Dwaine Pretorius (10) and Dane Piedt (22) fell before rain brought a premature end to the action.

India 'A' take a 51-run lead into the fourth and final day with all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy remaining unbeaten on 23 at the crease for South Africa 'A'.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'Judge for Yourself' - Joburg Mayor Mashaba Compares 'Success' Trump and 'Failure' Ramaphosa

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has waded into controversy by tweeting a comparison between controversial US President… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.