South Africa: Rain Hampers Proceedings On Day Three of Unofficial Test

Rain had the final say in what was meant to be a crucial third day in the second unofficial Test between India 'A' and South Africa 'A' in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The visitors could only add 75 runs to the overnight tally after most of the day's play was lost due to bad weather.

Ankit Rajpoot (2/42) picked up two of the four wickets to fall as the visitors resumed action on 219/3. Rudi Second (47) provided the impetus to help the tourists to 294/7 after 92.3 overs at stumps.

The day began with Second and Rassie van der Dussen at the crease as South Africa 'A' looked to build on the momentum from an encouraging day two. The pair added 19 runs before Van der Dussen became Rajpoot's first scalp, dismissed for 22 (91 balls, 2 fours). Second followed him to the changeroom soon after when Rajpoot struck leaving him just three runs short of his half-century.

With the weather conditions changing for the worst, the visitors lost a further two wickets when Dwaine Pretorius (10) and Dane Piedt (22) fell before rain brought a premature end to the action.

India 'A' take a 51-run lead into the fourth and final day with all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy remaining unbeaten on 23 at the crease for South Africa 'A'.

Source: Sport24