South Africa: Suspect Busted After Missing Girl Found

Police in the Port Shepstone arrested a 45-year-old suspect after a missing girl was found at his place of residence. It is alleged that a case of kidnapping was opened in Hillcrest police station after 11-year-old Kholiwe Blose was taken from her home in KwaNyuswa area last month. An extensive investigation led police to Bhobhoyi area with the assistance of the community members after the picture of the missing child was seen in print media. The suspect was immediately arrested and taken to Hillcrest police station detention. He will appear in Pinetown Magistrates' Court tomorrow. The missing girl was taken to hospital for a medical check-up.

