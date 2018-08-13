12 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Engagement Over Spate of Contact Crimes

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Acting Station Commander of Tubatse outside Burgersfort Colonel Phetla, the Station Communication officer Constable Ngwana have today conducted an engagement with members of the community at Bogwasha Sports ground which started at 10:00.

Community members were complaining about a murder that happened on Saturday, 4 August 2018 at Praktiseer Sports ground next to main road.

Colonel Phetla addressed them on the following:

* Tavern operating hours.

* Prevention of rapes, house breaking, common robbery, murder, carjacking, business, robbery, corruption, burglary residential and business premises, gangsterism.

Colonel Phetla also updated them about the four arrested suspects on the abovementioned murder and that they will appeared before the local magistrates' court on Tuesday, 14 August 2018.

South Africa

'Judge for Yourself' - Joburg Mayor Mashaba Compares 'Success' Trump and 'Failure' Ramaphosa

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has waded into controversy by tweeting a comparison between controversial US President… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.