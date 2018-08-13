South Africa: Police Engagement Over Spate of Contact Crimes

press release

The Acting Station Commander of Tubatse outside Burgersfort Colonel Phetla, the Station Communication officer Constable Ngwana have today conducted an engagement with members of the community at Bogwasha Sports ground which started at 10:00.

Community members were complaining about a murder that happened on Saturday, 4 August 2018 at Praktiseer Sports ground next to main road.

Colonel Phetla addressed them on the following:

* Tavern operating hours.

* Prevention of rapes, house breaking, common robbery, murder, carjacking, business, robbery, corruption, burglary residential and business premises, gangsterism.

Colonel Phetla also updated them about the four arrested suspects on the abovementioned murder and that they will appeared before the local magistrates' court on Tuesday, 14 August 2018.