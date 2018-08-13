South Africa: Fighting for the Right to Stay On the Land Where They Were Born

analysis

"Why do farmers inherit their father's houses, but me and you can't inherit our mother's houses on the farm?": It's a question asked by Elizabeth Domingo, who was born on a pear farm near Ceres. Domingo lives with her siblings and their children in a house on Platvlei Farm, the only home she's known.

Her grandfather and mother worked the land and the family enjoyed security of tenure for decades. But when her grandfather and mother died, no other member of the family provided labour on the farm and as a result they're facing eviction. As the country continues the debate on land expropriation without compensation, the rate of farm evictions is not slowing for families who once enjoyed work opportunities and residence on agricultural land.

The dirt road that leads to Elizabeth Domingo's house is muddy after the morning rain, the pear orchards that line the road are bare, only rain drips from their branches. She sits in her living room beside the fireplace, it's unlit, but the smell of a recent fire to warm the house during cold winter evenings lingers.

