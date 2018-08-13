13 August 2018

South Africa: SA's Harris Reaches Career-High ATP Ranking

Rising South African tennis star, Lloyd Harris , shot up 16 places on the ATP World Tour rankings to a career high of No 145 after reaching the final of the Aptos Challenger in California, USA this past weekend.

It was the second week in a row that Harris had reached a Challenger final. The 21-year-old from Cape Town won his maiden ATP Challenger title in Lexington, Kentucky two weeks ago.

He then reached the Californian final before losing to fourth seeded Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 2-6, 3-6 in Sunday's final.

This week, Harris will be in action in Canada where he got a special exempt into the Vancouver ATP Challenger.

Meanwhile, Kevin Anderson remains in the world's top 10 at No 6 after reaching the last four of the Toronto Masters last week.

Anderson lost narrowly in the semi-finals to Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-7 (7/9).

This week, Anderson will be in action in the Cincinnati Masters ATP event. Anderson is also ranked sixth in the race to London, where the year-end top eight ATP World Tour Finals will be played in November.

Raven Klaasen moved up two spots on the world doubles ranking to No 21 and remains the country's highest-ranked doubles player.

On Sunday, Klaasen and his New Zealand doubles partner Michael Venus reached the final of the Toronto Masters before losing to the second seeded pairing of Henri Kontinen (Finland) and John Peers (Australia), 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-10.

Klaasen and Venus will also be in action this week in Cincinnati where they are unseeded.

The SA-Kiwi duo are ranked fifth in the race to London.

On the women's side, Chanel Simmonds remains the highest ranked South African singles (338) and doubles (233) player.

